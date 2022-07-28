YouTube duo posing as boy helps lead Egg Harbor Twp. police to another luring suspect

According to police, once the suspect arrived at the hotel, the YouTube creators confronted him.

EGG HARBOR TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A pair of YouTubers helped lead authorities to another luring suspect in Atlantic County, New Jersey, police say.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Sunday at a hotel in Egg Harbor Township.

Police say the duo operates a YouTube channel where they pose as children to try to catch child predators.

In this instance, police say they pretended to be a 15-year-old boy and made plans to meet up with an adult male at the hotel for sex.

According to police, once the adult arrived at the hotel, the YouTube creators confronted him. They recorded their interaction on video. Police say the adult fled the scene in a vehicle.

Investigators identified the suspect as 53-year-old Raymond Effinger Jr. of Hammonton.

As a result of the investigation the suspect was identified as 53-year-old Raymond Effinger Jr. of

Hammonton, NJ. Egg Harbor Township Police Department

Police say "efforts to have Effinger turn himself in were unsuccessful."

The Hammonton Police Department was called in to assist in locating Effinger.

He was located and arrested on Wednesday night.

Effinger was charged with luring, which could lead to a penalty of up to $150,000 and five to ten years in prison.

The same YouTubers led police to another luring suspect just a few hours earlier on Sunday.

Police say the duo had communicated with 57-year-old Roger Tomes of Philadelphia online and through text messages.

They told police Tomes believed he was meeting a 15-year-old girl on his boat to have sex at Graef's Boat Yard.

After police investigated, they arrested Tomes and charged him with luring.

Anyone with additional information is asked to email CID@ehtpd.com or call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS).