Suspect accused of trying to abduct boy at South Jersey Wawa taken into custody: Police

MAURICE RIVER, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey state police have taken a man into custody who is accused of trying to abduct a child in Cumberland County on Sunday.

The name of the man has not yet been released, but New Jersey state police said the investigation is ongoing.

Video released by police shows the suspect entering and leaving the Wawa on the 3900 block of Rt. 47 in Maurice River.

Authorities say the man offered a 7-year-old boy candy to leave with him while the two were in the restroom.

New Jersey State Police released this composite sketch and a vehicle wanted in connection with an attempted abduction on May 28, 2023, at a Wawa on Rt. 47.

When the child refused, the suspect allegedly grabbed the boy's arm and tried to take him from the store.

The victim was able to escape and run to his mom who was using a different bathroom.

The man was seen leaving in a white Toyota 4Runner.

Anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact the Port Norris station at 856-785-0036.