WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

New images of suspect accused of trying to abduct 7-year-old boy from South Jersey Wawa

Authorities say the man offered the child candy to leave with him while the two were in the restroom.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, May 31, 2023 8:23PM
Man tried to abduct 7-year-old boy from New Jersey Wawa using candy: State police
EMBED <>More Videos

Police are searching for a man who tried to abduct a 7-year-old boy from a South Jersey Wawa on Sunday.

MAURICE RIVER, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey state police have released new video of the man accused of trying to abduct a child in Cumberland on Sunday.

Video shows the suspect entering and leaving the Wawa on the 3900 block of Rt. 47 in Maurice River.

Authorities say the man offered a 7-year-old boy candy to leave with him while the two were in the restroom.

New Jersey State Police released this composite sketch and a vehicle wanted in connection with an attempted abduction on May 28, 2023, at a Wawa on Rt. 47.

When the child refused, the suspect allegedly grabbed the boy's arm and tried to take him from the store.

SEE ALSO: Man tried to abduct 7-year-old boy from New Jersey Wawa using candy: State police

The victim was able to escape and run to his mom who was using a different bathroom.

The man was seen leaving in a white Toyota 4-runner.

Anyone with information on the attempted kidnapping is asked to call police.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW