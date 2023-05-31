New images of suspect accused of trying to abduct 7-year-old boy from South Jersey Wawa

Police are searching for a man who tried to abduct a 7-year-old boy from a South Jersey Wawa on Sunday.

Authorities say the man offered the child candy to leave with him while the two were in the restroom.

MAURICE RIVER, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey state police have released new video of the man accused of trying to abduct a child in Cumberland on Sunday.

Video shows the suspect entering and leaving the Wawa on the 3900 block of Rt. 47 in Maurice River.

New Jersey State Police released this composite sketch and a vehicle wanted in connection with an attempted abduction on May 28, 2023, at a Wawa on Rt. 47.

When the child refused, the suspect allegedly grabbed the boy's arm and tried to take him from the store.

The victim was able to escape and run to his mom who was using a different bathroom.

The man was seen leaving in a white Toyota 4-runner.

Anyone with information on the attempted kidnapping is asked to call police.