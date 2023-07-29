Bucks County police arrest man for allegedly traveling to have sex with 12-year-old girl

Police in Bensalem, Bucks County arrested a man on Thursday for allegedly traveling to have sex with a minor.

Officials say on Monday, July 16, 35-year-old Eliseo Caraballo from Kintnersville, Pennsylvania, began conversing with an alleged 12-year-old girl over social media.

The two continued to message one another over the course of several days. Police say during those chats, Caraballo asked the juvenile sexually-charged questions and hinted at wanting to engage in sexual acts with her.

Caraballo also allegedly asked the girl for nude photographs and sent her explicit images of himself.

On Thursday, Caraballo arranged to meet with the 12-year-old for an alleged sexual encounter.

Caraballo allegedly traveled from his home to the meet-up location, which was over an hour away.

At the location, Bensalem police were waiting for him and took him into custody.

Police said they found condoms and candy in Caraballo's possession.

He has since been charged with attempted rape and indecent assault of a child under the age of 13, corruption of minors, and other related offenses.