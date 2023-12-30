Neighbors want more action from PennDOT following crashes along busy road in Elkins Park

ELKINS PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Neighbors in an Elkins Park community are determined to get more safety measures in place along what they call a dangerous curve on Pa. Route 73, also known as Township Line Road.

"Every time we hear a sharp breaking sound, we go right to the windows to take a look," said Scott Zgraggen

Erica Schmidt, who lives next door to Zgraggen, says in the last 10 years there have been three serious crashes behind her home near High School Road, destroying part of her property.

She and her husband, Jeff, are worried about their kids playing in their backyard. The most recent crash happened just before Christmas.

"The driver came and ended up in our yard, car pinned between two boulders and took out a telephone pole, three of our neighbor's trees, half of their fence and half of our fence," said Erica Schmidt.

Schmidt and other neighbors want PennDOT to install a guardrail.

However, in a 2021 safety study, PennDOT said the area doesn't meet their criteria for that to happen.

PennDOT has installed centerline rumble strips, raised pavement markers, and enhanced 25 mph speed signs, but the Schmidt's believe those have been inadequate solutions.

"That's the message to PennDOT: what you've done here is not enough," said Jeff Schmidt.

"I don't want to wait until there's something fatal for something to be done," Erica Schmidt said.

The Schmidts estimate they have spent $15,000 to $20,000 cleaning up after every crash, repairing their fence and installing several boulders in their backyard as a barrier between their home and speeding cars.

A PennDOT spokesperson tells Action News their position in 2021 remains the same but neighbors are staying hopeful.

"I'm frustrated about it but hoping that we've got enough momentum now to get significant changes," said Zgraggen.