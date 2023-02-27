Man accused of stalking, groping teen on Bensalem-bound SEPTA bus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man has been charged with stalking and groping a teenager while onboard a SEPTA bus.

Police say 25-year-old Elmange Watson followed a 17-year-old girl onto a Bensalem-bound bus last month at the Frankford Terminal in Philadelphia.

He allegedly groped her multiple times during the 45-minute commute.

The victim told police she boarded the SEPTA bus at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 22 at the Frankford Terminal to get to her job at the Neshaminy Mall.

Elmange Watson

"Watson followed the girl onto the bus and sat down next to her, so close that his body was touching hers. The victim told police she did not know Watson and there were other seats available where Watson could have sat," said police in a news release.

The bus arrived at Neshaminy Mall at 11:15 a.m. and Watson exited the bus next to the victim, authorities said.

Watson is accused of harassing the teen while inside the mall and reportedly only left when the victim's boss appeared.

Watson was charged on Feb. 21 and was sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility under $250,000 bail, 10 percent.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office and the Bensalem Police Department believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information can contact Bensalem Police Detective Ryan Kolb at 215-633-3746.