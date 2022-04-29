FYI Philly

Elwood Restaurant serves up genuine Pennsylvania cuisine in casual fine dining

By Natalie Jason
FISHTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Here on the Philly restaurant scene, a spot featuring traditional Pennsylvania cuisine is unique.

At Elwood in Fishtown, chef-owner Adam Diltz makes the dishes he grew up on in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

He specializes in game meats and local fish - including shad, 'the original fish of Fishtown' - many served whole, the way his grandmother did when Adam's grandfather (Elwood Andreas) would bring home such after taking Adam hunting.

Antique dishes and silverware complement the aesthetic, and a tea service is offered on weekends.


Elwood Restaurant | Instagram | Facebook

1007 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
215-279-742
(opens at 5pm; closed Tuesday and Wednesday)
