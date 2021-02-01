At South Philly's Ember & Ash, nothing goes to waste when crafting their delicious dishes

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At Ember & Ash, the chefs do what they call snout to root cooking.It's an Old World-style peasant approach that uses the entire plant and the entire animal, with the food prepared over an open fire.The Dirty Mole is a chicken liver dish inspired by Southern-style Dirty Rice and Mexican Mole.On the dessert side, there's a chocolate blood pudding, with the blood of a pig replacing the egg to create the custard. It's a recipe, the chefs credit to Italy and the once a year slaughter of a pig, with villagers then using every part of the animal.Philadelphia is a foodie city so they believe diners will be open-minded as long as the food is delicious.1520 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19147267-606-6775