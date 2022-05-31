gun violence

Philadelphia students hold 'Enough is Enough' anti-violence rally

Sixty-three percent of students surveyed reported worrying about the safety of family and friends.
By
Philly students hold 'Enough is Enough' anti-violence rally

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Like many of the city's residents, Philadelphia's youth are fed up with the deadly violence.

And on Tuesday, they are calling for action.

The youth-led group called "Enough is Enough Students Against Gun Violence" held a rally outside of City Hall.

Students from Sankofa Freedom Academy Charter School, Boys Latin of Philadelphia, Imhotep Institute Charter School, Mastery Shoemaker, Mathematics Civics and Science Charter School, Overbrook, Parkway Northwest, Strawberry Mansion and Universal Audenried Charter School were in attendance.

Here are some of the students who spoke at the rally:

Kyle Pearson speaks during an Enough is Enough anti-violence rally at Philadelphia City Hall.



The Enough is Enough anti-violence rally at Philadelphia City Hall.



Fourth graders read "A Letter to the Shooter" at the Enough is Enough rally at Philadelphia City Hall.



City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas joined the students.

The group recently surveyed more than 1,300 young residents.

Sixty-three percent reported worrying about the safety of family and friends.

When asked: "What are possible solutions to gun violence?"

Seventy-one percent said better gun laws.
More TOP STORIES News