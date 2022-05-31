Philadelphia students hold 'Enough is Enough' anti-violence rally

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11912148" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kyle Pearson speaks during an Enough is Enough anti-violence rally at Philadelphia City Hall.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Like many of the city's residents, Philadelphia's youth are fed up with the deadly violence.And on Tuesday, they are calling for action.The youth-led group called "Enough is Enough Students Against Gun Violence" held a rally outside of City Hall.Students from Sankofa Freedom Academy Charter School, Boys Latin of Philadelphia, Imhotep Institute Charter School, Mastery Shoemaker, Mathematics Civics and Science Charter School, Overbrook, Parkway Northwest, Strawberry Mansion and Universal Audenried Charter School were in attendance.Here are some of the students who spoke at the rally:City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas joined the students.Sixty-three percent reported worrying about the safety of family and friends.When asked: "What are possible solutions to gun violence?"Seventy-one percent said better gun laws.