Check out the hit shows coming to the Broadway Philly stage

Broadway Philadelphia takes center stage with another exciting season. Eight shows are making their local debut including Tony-winners "The Band's Visit", "Come From Away" and "Hello, Dolly!" There are shows to celebrate the holidays and a chance for a local actress to get on stage at the Broadway hit "Waitress". Karen Rogers takes us inside the upcoming season.Broadway PhiladelphiaPresented by the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter Click here for showtimes and tickets
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.