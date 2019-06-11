Check out the hit shows coming to the Broadway Philly stage

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5335336" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 2019-20 FYI Philly Broadway Philly preview (1 of 10) Broadway Philly comes to Broad Street and the 2019-2020 season kicks off in October.

Broadway Philadelphia takes center stage with another exciting season. Eight shows are making their local debut including Tony-winners "The Band's Visit", "Come From Away" and "Hello, Dolly!" There are shows to celebrate the holidays and a chance for a local actress to get on stage at the Broadway hit "Waitress". Karen Rogers takes us inside the upcoming season.