community journalist

Family-run theatre inspires Philadelphia-area children with laugh-out-loud performances

ELKINS PARK, Pa. -- Mom is the Artistic Director. Dad is the Executive Director. One daughter thrives on stage and the other pulls strings behind the curtain. It's a family affair at Storybook Musical Theatre!

Today marked the start of their 28th season in show business. Its Secretary of the Board, Aileen Goldberg, tells us they are the "longest running professional union theatre for young audiences in the Philadelphia area." Even the dog is involved in this huge family of performers!

They proudly design shows for audiences of children ages 3-10. Goldberg assured us, however, that the constant comedy and drama is exciting enough to engage even parents and teachers.

The spotlights shined as bright as each child's face during Storybook's production of "The Wizard of Oz." The slapstick nature of each actor's physical comedy had kids screaming for more.

It's all about cultural enrichment and stimulating imaginations at a young age. Goldberg believes that early exposure to the arts can develop the next generation of cooperative and diverse adults.

The theatre can be found at Gratz College in Elkins Park. For more information and show times, visit their website.

RELATED: Free music program takes Philly youth "Beyond the Bars"

EMBED More News Videos

What started as a music program for incarcerated youth is breaking barriers for young musicians across the whole city. Community Journalist Matteo reports.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcommunity journalistchildrenperforming artstheater
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Long Island makes history by holding first-ever KiKi Ball
Musser family's Christmas light show dazzles in Delaware
Action News' Beccah Hendrickson gets engaged to longtime boyfriend
Santa Claus makes Christmas more diverse in Philly's Fashion District
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia police sergeant arrested on assault charges
Charges withdrawn against brother in fatal shooting of high school football star
Train derailment under investigation in Delaware
Gunmen may have targeted Jewish market in NJ shooting
Life Lessons from Inside The Locker Room. Mike Quick - Overheard at Tredici.
Cars broken into outside Orangetheory in Doylestown
Show More
Secret Service warns of new fake $100 bills
Troopers praise young twins who rescued selves from deadly crash
Uber driver charged with sexually assaulting passenger in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Cold Thursday, then another soaking rain to follow
Employees surprised with $10M holiday bonus
More TOP STORIES News