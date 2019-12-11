Family-run theatre inspires Philadelphia-area children with laugh-out-loud performances

Today marked the start of their 28th season in show business. Its Secretary of the Board, Aileen Goldberg, tells us they are the "longest running professional union theatre for young audiences in the Philadelphia area." Even the dog is involved in this huge family of performers!
They proudly design shows for audiences of children ages 3-10. Goldberg assured us, however, that the constant comedy and drama is exciting enough to engage even parents and teachers.
The spotlights shined as bright as each child's face during Storybook's production of "The Wizard of Oz." The slapstick nature of each actor's physical comedy had kids screaming for more.
It's all about cultural enrichment and stimulating imaginations at a young age. Goldberg believes that early exposure to the arts can develop the next generation of cooperative and diverse adults.
The theatre can be found at Gratz College in Elkins Park. For more information and show times, visit their website.
