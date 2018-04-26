Kesha returning to Musikfest in Bethlehem

Ticktock - or is Tik Tok? - either way, the countdown is on for Musikest and another headliner has been announced.
Pop-rock singer-songwriter Kesha will make her return to the 10-day summer music festival in Bethlehem.
She'll perform at the Sands Steel Stage on Tuesday, August 7 at 7 p.m.
Tickets cost $49 to $79 and go on sale starting 10 a.m. on May 1 to ArtsQuest Members and 10 a.m. on May 4 to the public at www.musikfest.org and 610-332-3378.
Kesha's 2018 concert marks her second appearance at Musikfest, having previously performed at the festival in 2013.
Other 2018 Sands Steel Stage headliners announced so far include Trombone Shorty's Voodoo Threauxdown Tour on Musikfest Preview Night Aug. 2, STYX and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Aug. 3, Jim Gaffigan Aug. 5, Brantley Gilbert Aug. 10 and Jason Mraz Aug. 12.
The 35th edition of Musikfst takes place between August 3 and 12.
