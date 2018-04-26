MUSIKFEST

Kesha returning to Musikfest in Bethlehem

Ticktock - or is Tik Tok? - either way, the countdown is on for Musikest and another headliner has been announced.

Pop-rock singer-songwriter Kesha will make her return to the 10-day summer music festival in Bethlehem.

She'll perform at the Sands Steel Stage on Tuesday, August 7 at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $49 to $79 and go on sale starting 10 a.m. on May 1 to ArtsQuest Members and 10 a.m. on May 4 to the public at www.musikfest.org and 610-332-3378.

Kesha's 2018 concert marks her second appearance at Musikfest, having previously performed at the festival in 2013.

Other 2018 Sands Steel Stage headliners announced so far include Trombone Shorty's Voodoo Threauxdown Tour on Musikfest Preview Night Aug. 2, STYX and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Aug. 3, Jim Gaffigan Aug. 5, Brantley Gilbert Aug. 10 and Jason Mraz Aug. 12.

The 35th edition of Musikfst takes place between August 3 and 12.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentmusikfestconcertkeshaBethlehem
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Comedian Jim Gaffigan headlining Musikfest 2018
Jason Mraz headlining Musikfest 2018
MUSIKFEST
Matt O'Donnell gives surprise performance at Musikfest
Musikfest back in business after weekend flooding
Watch FYI Philly: A final summer checklist of things to do and places to eat
Major donation for emergency services team at Musikfest
2 Musikfest venues remain temporarily closed due to flooding
More musikfest
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl Stefansson, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News