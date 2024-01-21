Family seeks answers after Philadelphia man robbed, beaten, killed in 2022

Walter Holmes described his brother, Eric Holmes, as an outgoing person.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A brother grieving the loss of his sibling after a violent attack in Philadelphia is hoping the public can help solve his loved one's murder.

"He's engaging. He's always talking to his neighbors, everybody in the neighborhood knew him, and he would converse with anybody," Walter recalled.

The 76-year-old used a scooter to do some small errands, according to his brother.

On October 18, 2022, Eric talked to his brother about his plans that afternoon.

"He called me and said he was going to the bank. And he called me again when he got to the bank, he used his scooter. He said something about he needed to find some charcoal," Walter said.

At 2 p.m., Eric stopped at a corner store at Ross and Sharpnack streets in Philadelphia's Mount Airy section.

"He walked in and asked if they had charcoal, they didn't, and he walked right back out," said Walter. "That's when a gentleman was messing with his scooter and he was attacked."

Eric was beaten and kicked. The suspects stole his scooter, bag, and wallet.

He was taken to the hospital, where he spent the next several weeks. Unfortunately, Eric died from his injuries on December 6, 2022.

"He was so perfectly taken care of during that period. I just want to thank the hospital for that," Walter noted.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.