Philadelphia community demanding answers after deadly punch outside bar

Action News has learned that charges could soon be filed against the bouncer who threw the punch outside Tabu Bar and Lounge.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia homicide detectives are still reviewing evidence is the death of Eric Pope.

Pope, 41, was outside of Tabu Bar and Lounge in Center City on April 16 when he was punched by a bouncer.

He died from his injuries at the hospital days after the incident.

The events leading up to the punch are still under investigation.

Tabu says the bouncer was not an employee of the bar. Action News sources say he worked for a private security company.

Action News has learned that charges could soon be filed against the bouncer who threw the punch, but it's not yet clear what those charges will be.

"I just can't fathom anyone hurting him because he's so good, so helpful and so honest. It's just difficult," said the family member of 41-year-old Eric Pope.



Meanwhile, the community is demanding answers.

Activists from the LGBTQ community gathered outside the Tabu Bar and Lounge Tuesday.

"He was murdered, and he was murdered by someone, a guard, who in my opinion was homophobic and had some major issues," said Asa Khalif, an LGBTQ community organizer.

Rico Conforti, a longtime friend of Pope, says he did not deserve to die this way.



"It's unbelievable. It's horrible," said Conforti.

In recent weeks, there have been other incidents at Center City bars involving the same security company, according to police reports obtained by Action News.

One incident was recorded on March 27 at 2:45 a.m. at Voyeur Nightclub.

"Security personnel for the Club beat up Complainant. The Complainant sustained broken hyoid bone...," the police report read.

A second incident happened on April 3 around 1 a.m. at U Bar.

"Security guard...choked and slammed the complainant to the ground. The complainant sustained a head injury," the police report from the April 3 incident read.

LGBTQ activists say they just hope the charges filed against the bouncer who punched Pope are commensurate with the crime.

"It was a hate crime and we want federal charges against them. Also, we want the bar held responsible too because they are equally responsible," said Khalif.

