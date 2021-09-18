community journalist

Esports gaming lab gives West Philly kids a chance to level up

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Esports gaming lab gives West Philly kids a chance to level up

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "The youth live in a different world than the adults sometimes," said Quan King. "They don't want to be part of what's going on on the streets but, the streets is always a part of their everyday life, and they can't escape that."

King is the recreation leader at Christy Rec Center, which has historically been a place for children to engage in activities like basketball and dance. And while those activities still take place, they are not unscathed from the violence that surrounds their community.

"This summer, we lost four of our youth to gun violence just at this recreation center and that's really unheard of," said King.

In the wake of this tragedy, community organizations rallied to transform an unused space in the building into a community Esports room.

The gaming lab is the first of its kind to be installed by Philadelphia Parks and Recreation. Funding was provided from the Beyond the Badge Foundation, led by local law enforcement. Additional equipment and financial support was provided by Nerd Street Gamers and Five Below. It will soon become a regular part of after-school programming for area students.

"I can play basketball on the court and I could play basketball on the controller," said 13-year-old Bryheem Leach. "If my NBA career don't work out, I might go to gaming."

Lucky for Leach, the Esports room is equipped with trained staff to teach about pro gaming, game engineering, social media, branding, marketing, and more.

Other students are happy to have a reliable space to clear their heads with a pickup match in NBA 2K21 or Super Smash Brothers Ultimate.

"We lost three friends of ours and it's a devastating loss to us and it brings our community down," said 12-year-old Matthew Douglass. "But we'll cherish the moment and live up to them."

With plans to build more Esports centers through Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, community leaders hope children can pursue their passions in a safe environment and pioneer the next generation of competitive sports.

RELATED: The 'Traveling Tree House' hits Philly streets with free children's books

EMBED More News Videos

Before the pandemic, they donated more than 81,000 books. With the launch of the book mobile, the books are spreading throughout the community again.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswest philadelphiacommunity journalistgamesgun violenceinstagram storiesfeel goodesportsout of school youth project
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Authentic Mexican heritage flows from Tequilas Restaurant and Bar
NJ man takes fight with cancer to peak of Mount Washington
Creepy-crawly critters are the craze at Philadelphia Insectarium
New candlemaker lights up business with Latinx-inspired scents
TOP STORIES
Authorities search for Brian Laundrie in reserve; Petito still missing
One dead, two injured in Southwest Philadelphia fire
Two teens injured in West Philadelphia shooting
Heavy police presence as protesters trickle in for DC rally
Man killed outside of a Hunting Park 'speakeasy'
SpaceX's 1st private crew set for splashdown off Florida coast
US ramps up plan to expel Haitian migrants gathered in Texas
Show More
AccuWeather: Pleasant Sunday, Turning Less Humid
Video shows 4 suspects sought in fatal beating at Pat's Steaks
Police: Shooting leaves 1 man wounded at Concord Mall in Del.
Grocery stores among industries seeing supply chain issues
FDA panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk
More TOP STORIES News