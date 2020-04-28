Society

Chester County couple ties the knot amid pandemic

EXTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- On Tuesday, a couple in Chester County, Pennsylvania did not let the pandemic put their wedding plans on hold.

A small group of family and friends cheered for William and Danielle Foti outside district court in Exton.

The wedding ceremony was held outdoors with social distancing in mind.



The couple tells Action News they did not want the coronavirus crisis to dictate their lives.

Fortunately, the weather cooperated and the unique ceremony a success.

Congratulations to the new couple!

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

Pennsylvania golf courses, marinas, privately owned campgrounds allowed to reopen May 1

Governor Phil Murphy unveils 6-part plan to reopen New Jersey

New North Philadelphia COVID-19 testing site accepting all residents

Building it Better Together: Preparing for a new job market in a post-pandemic world

Masks required to be worn in public settings across the state of Delaware

COVID-19 RESOURCES

Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak

How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantine

Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home

Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students

Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home

Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers

CONNECT WITH US

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyextoncoronavirusweddingfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thunderbirds, Blue Angels fly over region to honor frontline workers
Murphy assembles Governor's Restart and Recovery Commission
Philly restaurant owner offers virtual dining experience
Carson Wentz, wife Maddie welcome baby girl
Building it Better Together: Where are the jobs?
Pennsylvania golfers excited for May 1
1.2K more coronavirus cases in Pa., total reaches 43,264
Show More
Sewers may hold better evidence on true spread of coronavirus
Trump meets with Florida governor, defends response to COVID-19
Masks required in public settings in Delaware
Jersey shore towns preparing for 'unconventional' summer season
US surpasses 1 million COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News