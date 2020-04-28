EXTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- On Tuesday, a couple in Chester County, Pennsylvania did not let the pandemic put their wedding plans on hold.
A small group of family and friends cheered for William and Danielle Foti outside district court in Exton.
The wedding ceremony was held outdoors with social distancing in mind.
The couple tells Action News they did not want the coronavirus crisis to dictate their lives.
Fortunately, the weather cooperated and the unique ceremony a success.
Congratulations to the new couple!
Chester County couple ties the knot amid pandemic
