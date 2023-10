The market offers apple picking, hayrides, delicious seasonal treats, and more.

SEWELL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Action News Meteorologist Adam Joseph was out of the studio on Thursday for another Fall Adventure!

Adam visited a must-see fall festivity, Zimmerman's Country Market in Sewell, New Jersey.

The market offers apple picking, hayrides, delicious seasonal treats, and more.

Be sure to also check out the AccuWeather Forecast for the upcoming weekend weather.

READ | Check out these must-see fall festivities around the Philadelphia area