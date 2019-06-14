Near-blind brothers brought back to sight

NEWARK, Del. -- It's easy to see that Anthony and Nicholas Papiro are normal boys. But it wasn't always so easy to see for them.They were born with Leber Congenital Amaurosis, a condition that gradually decreases eyesight over time. Their eyes could only detail the brightest lights in view, leaving them near-blind.A treatment was developed at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and has since been used on both boys to significantly improve their vision.Hear from their family on what it means to them to see childhood in a new light!