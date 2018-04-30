FYI PHILLY

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Daisy Days

It's one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (WPVI)

CHOP's Daisy Days
Karen Rogers previews Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's annual Daisy Days campaign that runs through the month of May. The event raises money for research and care while bringing together the CHOP community.
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia | Facebook
3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Daisy Days | 31-Day Challenge
Runs through the month of May

The Runway: Tuesday May 1, 2018
----------
