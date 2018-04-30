CHOP's Daisy Days
Karen Rogers previews Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's annual Daisy Days campaign that runs through the month of May. The event raises money for research and care while bringing together the CHOP community.
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia | Facebook
3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104
Daisy Days | 31-Day Challenge
Runs through the month of May
The Runway: Tuesday May 1, 2018
