Elementary school in Rhawnhurst placed on lockdown after student brings gun, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say an elementary school in the Rhawnhurst section was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a student brought a gun.

It happened around 8 a.m. at Farrell Elementary in the 8300 block of Castor Avenue.

The principal placed the school on lockdown after a student brought a gun into the building.

The student is in custody and the firearm has been recovered, police say.

Action News has reached out to the School District of Philadelphia for comment.

