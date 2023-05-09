Gun found at middle school in Olney; 2 children being questioned

Two kids were taken into custody on Tuesday after a gun was found at their middle school.

The school was placed on lockdown for about an hour while investigators searched the building.

Police were called to Grover Washington Middle School on East Olney Avenue just before 11 a.m. for reports of a student with a weapon.

The school was placed on lockdown for about an hour while investigators searched the building.

Officers recovered the gun and took two students in for questioning.

The incident comes just a day after a gun discharged in a bathroom at E. Washington Rhodes Elementary School, according to police.

The Chief of School Safety, Kevin Bethel, said a 7th grader fired the gun in the second-floor bathroom at E. Washington Rhodes Elementary School. No one was hit by the gunfire, and the child ran from the school after the gun went off.