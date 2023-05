A North Philadelphia school is on lockdown Monday afternoon after a gun was found in a boy's bathroom, according to police.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A North Philadelphia school is on lockdown Monday afternoon after a gun was found in a boy's bathroom, according to police.

The discovery was made around 11 a.m. at the E.W Rhodes Elementary School located on the 2900 block of West Clearfield Street.

Police say the gun possibly discharged in the first-floor bathroom.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

