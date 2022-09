Police say a man in his 30's died when his motorcycle crashed into a tree.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A motorcyclist was killed in an crash in the city's Rhawnhurst section Saturday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Roosevelt Boulevard at the Hartel Avenue connector.

Police say a man in his 30's died when his motorcycle crashed into a tree.

The motorcycle traveled much farther down the road from the crash scene.

No other injuries were reported.