Victims identified in deadly crash on I-76 in Philadelphia; Man arrested for DUI

4 die in crash on I-76 Westbound in Philadelphia; 1 arrested for driving under the influence: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials have identified the four people who were killed in a crash on the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) in Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

Troopers said Jean Santana, 31, of Philadelphia, and Tucker Schimelfenig, 23, Christian Schimelfenig, 23, and Michael Comerford, 24, all of Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania, died in the wreck.

Philadelphia police responded to a report of a two-car crash with entrapments and injuries just before 2 a.m. near the City Avenue exit.

At the scene, police discovered one car had swerved across multiple lanes of traffic and hit a second vehicle. The first car spun and overturned before coming to a halt on the right shoulder of an off-ramp.

The second car was struck in the rear and propelled forward into a bridge pillar on I-76 West.

The driver of the first car, identified as 31-year-old Victor Spizzirri, was transported to Temple University Hospital with moderate injuries.

Spizzirri displayed signs of impairment, according to police, and was arrested for homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and related charges.