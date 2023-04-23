Man killed in hit-and-run in Olney neighborhood of Philadelphia

Police say the vehicle fled the scene after striking the 47-year-old victim.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run on Sunday.

Officials say the incident happened just after 2 a.m. on the 5600 block of North Mascher Street in the Olney neighborhood of Philadelphia.

A vehicle was traveling southbound when it struck a pedestrian who was standing outside of a car that was double-parked on the street.

Police say the vehicle fled the scene after striking the 47-year-old victim. It continued down Mascher Street before heading east on Wentz Street.

Emergency crews transported the victim to Einstein Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The scene was held and no arrests have been made, police say.

Police believe the car involved in the incident may have been a white or silver BMW SUV.