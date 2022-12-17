Police searching for suspect in Tacony arson fire

A woman was able to escape by jumping from the second floor of the home.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are on the hunt for a suspect they say lit fire to his own home, while a woman was still inside.

Officials say a 40-year-old man set fire to the house on Passmore Street near Roosevelt Playground in Tacony.

The flames ignited just before 4 a.m. Saturday.

The woman was able to escape by jumping from the second floor of the home.

Medics rushed her to the hospital where she is being treated for injuries from the jump as well as smoke inhalation.

Police say the suspect sped off in a blue 2004 Ford Windstar mini-van.