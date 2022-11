Witnesses tell Action News that a mother held her five month old child from a third floor window as fire consumed their home.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother and child were rescued by firefighters after a fire broke out in their West Philadelphia home.

The act of heroism happened on Farson Street near Race street just after 5 a.m. Saturday.

Fire crews pulled up just in time to rescue them.

The Philadelphia Fire Department is now investigating what started the fire.