Man dead after fire inside rowhome in West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials are investigating a fire that killed a man in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.

Crews pulled a 45-year-old man from inside the burning rowhome and rushed him to the hospital. Unfortunately the man did not survive and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.