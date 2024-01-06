WATCH LIVE

Man dead after fire inside rowhome in West Oak Lane

The fire broke out overnight Saturday at around 3 a.m. on the 1800 block of Beverly Road.

Saturday, January 6, 2024 4:55PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials are investigating a fire that killed a man in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.

The fire broke out overnight Saturday at around 3 a.m. on the 1800 block of Beverly Road.

Crews pulled a 45-year-old man from inside the burning rowhome and rushed him to the hospital. Unfortunately the man did not survive and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

