community journalist

'The Ultimate Sacrifice': Fallen firefighter honored with police & fire escort

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fallen firefighter honored with police & fire escort

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "Any chief will hope he never hears the word, 'Mayday,' over the fire ground radio," said Chief Ted Schmid.

Tragically, that day came on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Volunteer firefighter Sean DeMuynck had enjoyed an Independence Day barbecue with his brigade earlier in the day. He planned to return to his home country to spend time with his family the following morning.

"We were all just thanking him for everything he had done before he left to go to Canada," said firefighter Aaron Abrams. "That was the last time, you know, obviously, that we were able to see Sean."

DeMuynck responded to a fire in Wynnewood around 10:34pm. Roughly a half-hour later, mayday was received. The 35-year-old had become unresponsive on the third floor of the structure and passed away at Lankenau Hospital after midnight.

"Sean gave the ultimate sacrifice. As a volunteer, he wasn't paid to do this," said Abrams. "He did this because he had a love and a passion to help his community. And I think that goes above and beyond what most people do."

A special police & fire escort paid tribute to DeMuynck's life and service this morning. A motorcade with more than a dozen fire trucks guided the firefighter to the funeral home.
They traveled beneath several ladder arches draped with waving American flags. Fellow firefighters provided detail and paid their respects.

"Like all families, we come together when something bad happens," said Brad Remick, President of Penn Wynne-Overbrook Hills Fire Company. "This is the worst thing I could imagine happening to a fire company."

Remick said Sean had impacted countless firefighters and changed the way they approached their mission.

"I'm sure he will be watching over us, kicking our butts when we're not working as hard as he did to become a better firefighter," said Remick.

Firefighters with Sean's brigade are planning more than just today's escort to remember the fallen hero.

"We have plans to build a makeshift memorial in his fire station, to keep his gear rack intact, and no one will ever use that space," said Chief Schmid. "It will be forever his and he will live on in our hearts."

READ MORE: 'We lost a true hero': Firefighter dies battling Wynnewood, Pa. house fire

EMBED More News Videos

Officials said Firefighter Sean W. DeMuynck was found unresponsive on the third floor of the home.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyardmorelower merion townshipcommunity journalistherofirefighter killedinstagram storiesfirefighters
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Butterflies swarm Cape May for fall migration
Local athletes take their shot for a spot on Delaware Blue Coats
NJ soccer team emerges from tornado-ravaged home with high hopes
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News