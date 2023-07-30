2 firefighters injured after 2-alarm blaze in West Philadelphia

Two firefighters were injured while battling a 2-alarm blaze in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Heavy smoke was showing from the middle of a row of storefront buildings, firefighters say.

It happened on the 6000 block of Lansdowne Avenue in West Philadelphia around 10:15 p.m.

The fire was placed under control just after 11 p.m.

Two firefighters were injured during the incident, Executive Officer of the Philadelphia Fire Department Derek Bowmer told Action News.

One was treated for heat exhaustion.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

It is unclear what caused the fire at this time.