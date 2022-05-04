2 firefighters honored after saving family from burning apartment in Millville, NJ

MILLVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two firefighters in South Jersey were recognized Wednesday for saving a family of four from their burning apartment in Millville.On April 4, Millville firefighters Kevin Hall and Sumner Bryan Lippincott helped the family escape through a window and onto a ladder.The two firefighters received the April 2022 New Jersey Heartland Hero Award.It was the first time either firefighter had performed a ladder rescue, something they had only ever done in training."We train on every possible scenario throughout the entire year," said Lippincott. "Whether that's a motor vehicle crash, ladder operations, engine operations, or fire suppression."Both firefighters also credit the rest of the department for helping.