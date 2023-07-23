WATCH LIVE

Firefighters battle 3-alarm warehouse fire in Camden County

It took crews about an hour to get the blaze under control.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, July 23, 2023 10:48PM
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters were called to a 3-alarm warehouse fire in Camden County on Sunday.

Officials say the flames broke out around 1:30 p.m. at the Michael's Distribution Center on Makers Avenue in Winslow Township, New Jersey.

It took multiple crews about an hour to get the blaze under control.

Officials say there were no reported injuries at the scene.

The fire was caused by malfunctioning solar panels that were mounted on the roof of the building, officials stated.

The solar panels sustained a majority of the damage with some minor damage to the roof of the warehouse.

Officials noted the interior didn't suffer any damage from the blaze.

