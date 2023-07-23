Firefighters battle 3-alarm warehouse fire in Camden County

Firefighters were called to a 3-alarm warehouse fire in Camden County on Sunday.

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters were called to a 3-alarm warehouse fire in Camden County on Sunday.

Officials say the flames broke out around 1:30 p.m. at the Michael's Distribution Center on Makers Avenue in Winslow Township, New Jersey.

It took multiple crews about an hour to get the blaze under control.

Officials say there were no reported injuries at the scene.

The fire was caused by malfunctioning solar panels that were mounted on the roof of the building, officials stated.

The solar panels sustained a majority of the damage with some minor damage to the roof of the warehouse.

Officials noted the interior didn't suffer any damage from the blaze.