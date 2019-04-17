6 Minute Meal & Deal: Heritage's Cedar Plank Arctic Char

Chef Mackenzie Hilton from the Food Network's Chopped is now running the kitchens for Vintage Syndicate restaurants in Philadelphia. She shared her recipe for Cedar Plank Arctic Char, on the menu at Heritage Restaurant in Northern Liberties.Cedar Plank Arctic Char Recipe(serves 2)Ingredients:2 fillets of arctic char 4-5 ounces each (or 1 large fillet, 10 oz which you can plate on a platter)2 cedar planks (or 1 large one)Chef Tip: Take the skin off the fish. That will enable the char flavor to better seep in1 Tablespoons vegetable oilChef Tip: Do not use olive oil; it will burn and turn bitter. So you want a vegetable oil with a high heat point1 head fennel roastedChef Tip: You can cook the fennel from raw for a more al dente texture8 ounces Yukon gold potatoes (boiled), then cut into wedgesChef Tip: You can cook the potatoes from raw if you prefer. You just have to slice them up nice and thin and you can crisp them in the pan. You can also substitute sweet potatoes or any vegetable. Cau-liflower works really well with this dish.1 clove garlic, mincedshallot minced1 Tablespoon fresh finely chopped parsley2 Tablespoons white wineChef Tip: You can also use vegetable stock1 Tablespoon unsalted butterSalt and pepper to tastecup chimichurri sauceFor Arctic Char:If cooking on an outside grill, while getting your grill hot, soak your cedar plank in cold water (at least 20 minutes).Season the fish with salt and pepper and place on the cedar plank.Put the plank, with the fish on it, on your grill and cover the grill.Cook for approximately 6 minutes.If not using a grill, do not soak your cedar plank, and instead just char the plank with open flame from a gas stove or grill.Preheat oven to 425 degrees.Then, in a very hot sauté pan (on high), place the vegetable oil, and then the seasoned fish.Sear it on 1 side for approximately 30 secondsFlip the fish straight onto your charred cedar plank.Pop it into the oven for 3-4 minutes to cook.Chef Tip: Arctic Char is not a fish you need to worry about cooking well the whole way through. It can be eaten very rareWhile char is cooking, sauté together with a little oil on medium high heat the roasted fennel, pota-toes, garlic, shallot, salt and pepper.Deglaze the pan with a little white wine and add the tablespoon of butter. Cook on high until liquid is evaporated and butter is melted. Add the parsley and re-season to taste.To Plate:Serve the arctic char on the cedar plank. Arrange the sautéed fennel and potatoes over the top of the fish. Finish with chimichurri sauce.Chimichurri SauceChef Tip: Chimichurri is a great sauce for fish, steaks or just dipping bread. You can substitute a store-bought chimichurri or pesto sauce1 bunch parsleybunch cilantro1 clove garliccup diced yellow onioncup fresh lemon juiceteaspoon red pepper flakes1 pinch ground cumincup olive oilsalt and pepper to tastePut all ingredients into a food processor except the oil. Process all ingredients until they are finely chopped. Slowly add in your olive oil. Re-season to taste with salt and pepper.Dine at Heritage by next Tuesday, April 23, and tell them you saw this feature on 6abc, they'll give you a free dessert with your entree purchase.Heritage Restaurant914 N. 2nd StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19123215.627.7500