6 Minute Meal & Deal: Jet Wine Bar's Garlic Shrimp

The Meal: Garlic shrimp with couscous & cilantro yogurt sauce from Jet Wine Bar Executive Chef Yasi Sapp
Ingredients
Shrimp:
1lb large shrimp
2 tsp olive oil
tbsp minced garlic (pre-minced or store bought)
tsp chili powder
1 tsp kosher salt
tsp black pepper
Couscous:
1 cup hot vegetable stock
1 cup couscous
1 tbsp unsalted butter
tsp cumin
tsp kosher salt
Yogurt sauce:
cup plain Greek yogurt
cup chopped cilantro
1 tbsp fresh lime juice
tsp minced garlic
tsp honey
Pinch of kosher salt
Chef Tip: You can pre-prepare and store the yogurt sauce in the refrigerator
Process
1. Place couscous in a medium bowl with cumin, salt and butter. Pour hot stock over couscous and cover with foil. Let sit 4-5 mins.
Chef Tip: Stock could be heated stovetop or in the microwave
Chef Tip: The measurement does not have to be exact. As long as the couscous is completely covered, it will cook. The cumin and salt are optional for added flavor
Chef Tip: The chef prefers using a vegetable or chicken stock as opposed to plain water for extra flavor
2. Place shrimp in a large bowl. Toss with olive oil, garlic, chili powder, salt and pepper.
Chef Tip: You can marinate the shrimp ahead of time and have it chilling in the refrigerator, ready to go
3. Heat nonstick pan over medium.
Chef Tip: You do not need to add oil to the pan as the shrimp are marinating in olive oil already
4. Add shrimp, cooking until cooked through, about 1 min on each side.
Chef Tip: When the tail starts to turn orange, the shrimp is ready to flip. Those in the middle of the pan cook faster so will be the first to flip
5. While cooking shrimp: Mix yogurt, cilantro, lime, garlic, honey and salt in a bowl.
6. Uncover couscous and fluff with a fork.
7. Plate components starting with bed of couscous, topped with shrimp and then drizzle yogurt sauce on top and enjoy!
The Deal: Jet Wine Bar is offering our viewers $4 off, December 19th only, if you tell your server you saw this feature on 6abc.
Jet Wine Bar
1525 South Street
Philadelphia, PA 19146
(215) 735-1116
http://jetwinebar.com/
