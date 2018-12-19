6 Minute Meal & Deal: Jet Wine Bar's Garlic Shrimp

Garlic shrimp with couscous & cilantro yogurt sauce from Jet Wine Bar Executive Chef Yasi SappIngredientsShrimp:1lb large shrimp2 tsp olive oiltbsp minced garlic (pre-minced or store bought)tsp chili powder1 tsp kosher salttsp black pepperCouscous:1 cup hot vegetable stock1 cup couscous1 tbsp unsalted buttertsp cumintsp kosher saltYogurt sauce:cup plain Greek yogurtcup chopped cilantro1 tbsp fresh lime juicetsp minced garlictsp honeyPinch of kosher saltChef Tip: You can pre-prepare and store the yogurt sauce in the refrigeratorProcess1. Place couscous in a medium bowl with cumin, salt and butter. Pour hot stock over couscous and cover with foil. Let sit 4-5 mins.Chef Tip: Stock could be heated stovetop or in the microwaveChef Tip: The measurement does not have to be exact. As long as the couscous is completely covered, it will cook. The cumin and salt are optional for added flavorChef Tip: The chef prefers using a vegetable or chicken stock as opposed to plain water for extra flavor2. Place shrimp in a large bowl. Toss with olive oil, garlic, chili powder, salt and pepper.Chef Tip: You can marinate the shrimp ahead of time and have it chilling in the refrigerator, ready to go3. Heat nonstick pan over medium.Chef Tip: You do not need to add oil to the pan as the shrimp are marinating in olive oil already4. Add shrimp, cooking until cooked through, about 1 min on each side.Chef Tip: When the tail starts to turn orange, the shrimp is ready to flip. Those in the middle of the pan cook faster so will be the first to flip5. While cooking shrimp: Mix yogurt, cilantro, lime, garlic, honey and salt in a bowl.6. Uncover couscous and fluff with a fork.7. Plate components starting with bed of couscous, topped with shrimp and then drizzle yogurt sauce on top and enjoy!Jet Wine Bar is offering our viewers $4 off, December 19th only, if you tell your server you saw this feature on 6abc.Jet Wine Bar1525 South StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19146(215) 735-1116------