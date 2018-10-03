6 Minute Meal & Deal: Jet Wine Bar's Spicy Lamb Tacos

The Meal: Jet Wine Bar's Spicy Lamb Tacos
*This meal is a great weekday meal choice because the slow cooker does the majority of the work for you and all you have to do is some quick prep and assemble when you get home from work.
Spicy Lamb Tacos
Lamb: (prepared ahead, slow cooker)
3 lb boneless leg of lamb
6 garlic cloves
3 tbsp cumin powder
2 large or 4 small habanero peppers, chopped and seeded
1 tbsp kosher salt
1 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp pepper
white onion, chopped
cup vegetable oil
cup chicken stock
Chef Tip: You could also prepare any kind of ground meat on the stove-top in 6 minutes
Combine garlic, onions, cinnamon, cumin, peppers, salt, and oil in food processor. Pulse until blended. Place lamb in slow cooker, cover with marinade, add stock and cook on low for 8 hrs.
Cabbage:
Chef Tip: You can buy cabbage pre-shredded. A cole slaw mix would work.
head of green cabbage, shredded
1 lime, fresh squeezed
tsp salt
Citrus crema:
Chef Tip: You can make the crema ahead of time to save time
cup sour cream
cup mayo
Chef Tip: The sour cream lightens it up a bit but you can adjust the ratio of mayo to sour cream according to your taste
1 tbsp lemon juice
1 tbsp orange juice
1 tbsp lime juice
tsp cumin
tsp minced garlic
Chef Tip: The chef minces garlic ahead of time and stores it in the refrigerator in a little water
Pinch of kosher salt
Corn tortillas
1. Toss cabbage with lime and salt in a bowl.
2. In another bowl, mix sour cream, mayo, citrus, cumin, garlic and salt.
3. Heat tortillas in cast iron skillet.
Chef Tip: You can also heat the tortillas on the grill
4. Remove tortilla from grill or skillet. Add some crema then some lamb and cabbage. Top with a little more crema and enjoy!
The Deal: $10 special on the Spicy Lamb Tacos at Jet Wine Bar (regularly $14)
Offer good Wednesday, October 3rd.
Jet Wine Bar
1525 South Street
Philadelphia, PA 19146
(215) 735-1116
http://jetwinebar.com/
