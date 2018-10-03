6 Minute Meal & Deal: Jet Wine Bar's Spicy Lamb Tacos

Jet Wine Bar's Spicy Lamb TacosSpicy Lamb TacosLamb: (prepared ahead, slow cooker)3 lb boneless leg of lamb6 garlic cloves3 tbsp cumin powder2 large or 4 small habanero peppers, chopped and seeded1 tbsp kosher salt1 tsp cinnamon1 tsp pepperwhite onion, choppedcup vegetable oilcup chicken stockCombine garlic, onions, cinnamon, cumin, peppers, salt, and oil in food processor. Pulse until blended. Place lamb in slow cooker, cover with marinade, add stock and cook on low for 8 hrs.Cabbage:Chef Tip: You can buy cabbage pre-shredded. A cole slaw mix would work.head of green cabbage, shredded1 lime, fresh squeezedtsp saltCitrus crema:Chef Tip: You can make the crema ahead of time to save timecup sour creamcup mayoChef Tip: The sour cream lightens it up a bit but you can adjust the ratio of mayo to sour cream according to your taste1 tbsp lemon juice1 tbsp orange juice1 tbsp lime juicetsp cumintsp minced garlicChef Tip: The chef minces garlic ahead of time and stores it in the refrigerator in a little waterPinch of kosher saltCorn tortillas1. Toss cabbage with lime and salt in a bowl.2. In another bowl, mix sour cream, mayo, citrus, cumin, garlic and salt.3. Heat tortillas in cast iron skillet.Chef Tip: You can also heat the tortillas on the grill4. Remove tortilla from grill or skillet. Add some crema then some lamb and cabbage. Top with a little more crema and enjoy!$10 special on the Spicy Lamb Tacos at Jet Wine Bar (regularly $14)Offer good Wednesday, October 3rd.Jet Wine Bar1525 South StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19146(215) 735-1116------