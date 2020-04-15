6 Minute Meal: Aqimero's Swordfish Anticuchos

Swordfish Anticuchos with Roasted Peppers, Onion and Tomato from Chef Vince Giannini, Aqimero at The Ritz Carlton, PhiladelphiaServes FourIngredients for swordfish:Chef Tip: You can simply season the swordfish with a little salt or you can create a marinade2 clovesgarlic minced1/3 cup white wineZest of lemon1 tsp. oregano1 tbs. olive oil1 lb. swordfish steaks cut into inch cubesS/P to tasteIngredients for roasted vegetables/Piperade Sauce:1 cup cherry tomato1 small yellow onion (thinly sliced)1/2 red pepper (thinly sliced)1/2 yellow pepper (thinly sliced) cup olive oil2 tbs. white vinegar2 tbs. chardonnayS/P to tasteChopped flat leaf parsley as garnishMethod:For the swordfishSimply season with salt or, if you prefer marinading, combine garlic, wine, lemon zest, oregano, oil, salt and pepper in a bowlAdd swordfish; marinate in a Ziploc bag for at least 30 minutesPreheat grill to medium-highChef Tip: Create a hot and medium hot side of the grill. Put on the hot side until you get a good sear then move to medium heat to cook through.Thread fish onto skewersChef Tip: Be sure to soak the skewers to they don't catch fire on the grillGrill to medium-rare, approximately 1 to 3 minutes each sideReserveFor the Piperade sauce:Chef Tip: You can pre-make the sauce & freeze itLine a roasting pan with parchmentPreheat oven to 500 degreesPut the vegetables on the pan and gently mix with oil, vinegar, wine and salt and pepperPlace in the oven and roast until tomatoes weep and before onions char (25-35 minutes)Remove from the oven and allow them to coolPour juices into a bowl for later use/platingTo serveDivide reserved sauce onto four platesTop with roasted vegetablesPlace three grilled anticuchos atop the vegetablesGarnish with fat leaf parsleyServe immediatelyAqimero at the Ritz Carlton10 S. Broad StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19102(215) 523-8000