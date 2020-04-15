6 minute meals

6 Minute Meal: Aqimero's Swordfish Anticuchos

The Meal: Swordfish Anticuchos with Roasted Peppers, Onion and Tomato from Chef Vince Giannini, Aqimero at The Ritz Carlton, Philadelphia

Serves Four

Ingredients for swordfish:

Chef Tip: You can simply season the swordfish with a little salt or you can create a marinade

2 clovesgarlic minced

1/3 cup white wine

Zest of lemon

1 tsp. oregano

1 tbs. olive oil

1 lb. swordfish steaks cut into inch cubes

S/P to taste

Ingredients for roasted vegetables/Piperade Sauce:

1 cup cherry tomato

1 small yellow onion (thinly sliced)

1/2 red pepper (thinly sliced)

1/2 yellow pepper (thinly sliced) cup olive oil

2 tbs. white vinegar

2 tbs. chardonnay

S/P to taste

Chopped flat leaf parsley as garnish

Method:

For the swordfish

Simply season with salt or, if you prefer marinading, combine garlic, wine, lemon zest, oregano, oil, salt and pepper in a bowl

Add swordfish; marinate in a Ziploc bag for at least 30 minutes

Preheat grill to medium-high

Chef Tip: Create a hot and medium hot side of the grill. Put on the hot side until you get a good sear then move to medium heat to cook through.

Thread fish onto skewers

Chef Tip: Be sure to soak the skewers to they don't catch fire on the grill

Grill to medium-rare, approximately 1 to 3 minutes each side

Reserve

For the Piperade sauce:

Chef Tip: You can pre-make the sauce & freeze it

Line a roasting pan with parchment

Preheat oven to 500 degrees

Put the vegetables on the pan and gently mix with oil, vinegar, wine and salt and pepper

Place in the oven and roast until tomatoes weep and before onions char (25-35 minutes)

Remove from the oven and allow them to cool

Pour juices into a bowl for later use/plating

To serve

Divide reserved sauce onto four plates

Top with roasted vegetables

Place three grilled anticuchos atop the vegetables

Garnish with fat leaf parsley

Serve immediately

Aqimero at the Ritz Carlton

10 S. Broad Street

Philadelphia, PA 19102

(215) 523-8000

https://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/philadelphia/dining/aqimero
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drink6 minute meals
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
6 MINUTE MEALS
6 Minute Meal: Autograph Brasserie's Iceberg Wedge
6 Minute Meal: Spamsilog
6 Minute Meal & Deal: LaLo's Eggplant Omelet
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Aqimero's Roasted Scallops
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Check your stimulus check status
COVID-19: High-tech glasses could protect first responders
Girl hit by car at bus stop gets special homecoming
Trump's name will be added to stimulus checks
New COVID-19 cases stabilize, but hospitalizations up in Philly
Philly has a 'Pizza Groundhog'
AccuWeather: Damp Start, Dry and Cool This Afternoon
Show More
Trump directs halt to payments to WHO during virus pandemic
COVID-19: How long will this recession last?
Woman says brother's ashes stolen from doorstep
Cases of COVID-19 surge in Lehigh County nursing homes
Pa. reports 584 coronavirus deaths; more than 25,300 cases
More TOP STORIES News