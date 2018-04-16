In this 6 Minute Meal & a Deal, Alicia Vitarelli is in Ocean Prime's kitchen learning how to make blackened whitefish.Ocean Prime's Chef Jenn Grosskruger's Blackened Whitefish1 filet white fish, skin and bones removed (6-8oz portion- red snapper, red grouper, sole, tilapia, etc)Kosher SaltOlive oilOcean Prime Seafood Seasoning-mix together & store in an airtight container:cp Cayenne, cp EACH White Sugar, Brown Sugar, Black Pepper, Kosher Salt, Chili Powder, Cumin, Granulated Garlic, 1 cp PaprikaChef Tips1. The thinner the filet, the faster it will cook2. You can use the seafood seasoning on all kinds of dishes3. You can buy a seasoning blend in your grocery storeStep 1Preheat a cast-iron skillet on medium high heatPreheat oven to 400 degreesPour a couple of tablespoons of seafood seasoning onto a plateLay your filet in the bed of seasoning, fully coating one sideSprinkle kosher salt on the top sideLay the filet, seafood seasoning down, onto a dry cast-iron skillet, toasting the seasoning into the fish.Put 1tbsp blended olive oil, or light cooking oil into another cast-iron panChef Tip: Be careful not to burn, as the seasoning contains sugarOnce you see the sides of the fish starting to turn white (about 1 minute), carefully pick up the filet and flip toasted side up into your other cast-iron skilletPut the skillet into the oven for approx. 4 minutesChef Tip: Serve with a side of steamed vegetables and/or a starch, such as brown rice, cornbread or roasted potatoesIf you dine at Ocean Prime any Monday through May 14th and mention you saw this recipe on 6abc, they'll give you a complimentary tuna tartare with your dinner.Ocean Prime124 S 15th StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19102(215) 563-0163------