6 Minute Meal & a Deal: Ocean Prime's Blackened Whitefish

6 Minute Meals & a Deal. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on April 16, 2018. (WPVI)

In this 6 Minute Meal & a Deal, Alicia Vitarelli is in Ocean Prime's kitchen learning how to make blackened whitefish.

The Meal:

Ocean Prime's Chef Jenn Grosskruger's Blackened Whitefish
1 filet white fish, skin and bones removed (6-8oz portion- red snapper, red grouper, sole, tilapia, etc)
Kosher Salt
Olive oil
Ocean Prime Seafood Seasoning-mix together & store in an airtight container:
cp Cayenne, cp EACH White Sugar, Brown Sugar, Black Pepper, Kosher Salt, Chili Powder, Cumin, Granulated Garlic, 1 cp Paprika

Chef Tips
1. The thinner the filet, the faster it will cook
2. You can use the seafood seasoning on all kinds of dishes
3. You can buy a seasoning blend in your grocery store

Step 1

Preheat a cast-iron skillet on medium high heat
Preheat oven to 400 degrees
Pour a couple of tablespoons of seafood seasoning onto a plate
Lay your filet in the bed of seasoning, fully coating one side
Sprinkle kosher salt on the top side
Lay the filet, seafood seasoning down, onto a dry cast-iron skillet, toasting the seasoning into the fish.
Put 1tbsp blended olive oil, or light cooking oil into another cast-iron pan

Chef Tip: Be careful not to burn, as the seasoning contains sugar

Once you see the sides of the fish starting to turn white (about 1 minute), carefully pick up the filet and flip toasted side up into your other cast-iron skillet
Put the skillet into the oven for approx. 4 minutes

Chef Tip: Serve with a side of steamed vegetables and/or a starch, such as brown rice, cornbread or roasted potatoes
The Deal:
If you dine at Ocean Prime any Monday through May 14th and mention you saw this recipe on 6abc, they'll give you a complimentary tuna tartare with your dinner.

Ocean Prime
124 S 15th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 563-0163
https://www.ocean-prime.com/locations-menus/philadelphia

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
