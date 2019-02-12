FYI Philly

Aurora Grace Chocolates is your new go-to for sweets

EMBED <>More Videos

There's a new place to get your chocolate fix and it's the perfect trip for V-Day.

Aurora Grace Chocolates
There's a new Queen Village shop to get your chocolate fix. Alicia Vitarelli meets the owner, a 24-year-old self-taught chocolate-maker.

Aurora Grace Chocolates | Facebook
517 S. 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
267-703-8886
----------

Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfyi holidaysvalentine s dayfyi phillyfyi food
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Glitz, glamour and food; how to do Philly like a movie star | FYI Philly
2019 Philly Flower Show Preview | FYI Philly
Making it in Philly: What's on the menu at Franny Lou's
Historical Dream is giving black history style | FYI Philly
TOP STORIES
Homicide on SEPTA Platform as Transit Officer Strike Continues
Woman found shot in parked car in Willingboro neighborhood
Chilling new details emerge in Chris Watts prison interview tapes
Man killed inside Chinese restaurant
AccuWeather: Turning Less Harsh
Man found shot to death in pickup truck
Baby falls from second story window in North Philadelphia
Show More
Mumps cases from Temple outbreak spreading
Woman injured in Delco home invasion
Student forced to remove Ash Wednesday cross
SEPTA Transit Police strike enters Day 2
Longhorn has sad reaction after yoga ball pops
More TOP STORIES News