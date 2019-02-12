Aurora Grace Chocolates
There's a new Queen Village shop to get your chocolate fix. Alicia Vitarelli meets the owner, a 24-year-old self-taught chocolate-maker.
Aurora Grace Chocolates | Facebook
517 S. 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
267-703-8886
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Aurora Grace Chocolates is your new go-to for sweets
FYI PHILLY
TOP STORIES
Show More