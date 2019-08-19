FYI Philly

Best of Philly Wine, Coffee and Dessert winners

By Amanda Brady
Here are some of the best spots for wine, coffee and dessert.

Best Wine Bar-Bloomsday Café

414 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

(267) 319-8018

Website | Facebook

Best Secret Restaurant -Vernick Coffee Bar

1800 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 419-5052

Website | Facebook

Best Neighborhood Hangout-Jezabel's Argentine Cafe & Bakery

206 S 45th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104

(267) 519-2494

Website | Facebook

Best New Jewish Bakery-Lipkin's

2153 S Hancock St. Philadelphia, PA 19148

(215) 462-1637

Website | Facebook

Best Desserts-Aux Petite Delices

162 Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087

(610) 971-0300

Website | Facebook

Best Vegan Dessert-Rose Lemonade Popsicle at Lil Pop Shop

265 South 44th Street, West Philadelphia, PA 19104

215-222-5829

Website | Facebook
