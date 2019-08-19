Best of Philly Wine, Coffee and Dessert winners

Bloomsday

Café

414 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

(267) 319-8018

Vernick Coffee Bar

1800 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 419-5052

Jezabel's Argentine Cafe & Bakery

206 S 45th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104

(267) 519-2494

Lipkin's

Aux Petite Delices

162 Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087

(610) 971-0300

Lil Pop Shop

Here are some of the best spots for wine, coffee and dessert.2153 S Hancock St. Philadelphia, PA 19148(215) 462-1637265 South 44th Street, West Philadelphia, PA 19104215-222-5829