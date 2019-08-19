Best of Philly Wine, Coffee and Dessert winners

Here are some of the best spots for wine, coffee and dessert.
Best Wine Bar-Bloomsday Café
414 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 319-8018
Website | Facebook
Best Secret Restaurant -Vernick Coffee Bar
1800 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 419-5052
Website | Facebook
Best Neighborhood Hangout-Jezabel's Argentine Cafe & Bakery
206 S 45th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(267) 519-2494
Website | Facebook
Best New Jewish Bakery-Lipkin's
2153 S Hancock St. Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-1637
Website | Facebook
Best Desserts-Aux Petite Delices
162 Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087
(610) 971-0300
Website | Facebook
Best Vegan Dessert-Rose Lemonade Popsicle at Lil Pop Shop
265 South 44th Street, West Philadelphia, PA 19104
215-222-5829
Website | Facebook
