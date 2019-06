Best places for Pizza around Philadelphia and the Manyunk Arts Festival

Angelo's is South Philly's new home for amazing pizza

EMBED >More News Videos We visit a husband and wife shop on a mission to serve good food and the community.

Stina Pizzeria where the mission is to serve good food and the community

EMBED >More News Videos There's a new shop in Rittenhouse Square serving up all vegan pies that are just as big a hit with the carnivores in the crowd.

Vegan lovers of pizza, the new 20th Street Pizza is serving up grandma style pies

EMBED >More News Videos At Marra's Cucina on East Passyunk Avenue, three generations have been makin' it in Philly for nearly a century.

Marra's Cucina has been an East Passyunk staple for 90 years

EMBED >More News Videos If you want to work out and grab some pizza, check this Jawn.

Pizza Jawn

EMBED >More News Videos We head to New Jersey to connect with the Kitchen Twins, they are just 15 and just released their first cookbook.

Localish Presents: The Kitchen Twins



EMBED >More News Videos Gina Gannon has some "perfect for the summer season" recipes from our friends at Alessi Foods.

In the Kitchen with Alessi



EMBED >More News Videos We get ready for the Manayunk Arts Festival, turning the big 3-o this year.

EMBED >More News Videos 6abc Loves the Arts: The Mann Center: Karen Rogers reports on Action News at Noon, May 2, 2019

FYI Loves the Arts



EMBED >More News Videos Shelter Me: Stray Cat Relief Fund. David Murphy reports.

Karen Rogers takes us to South Philadelphia for a look inside the new home for Angelo's Pizzeria. The Best of Philly winner for pizza in 2017 recently moved from their Haddonfield, New Jersey location and set up shop in the Bella Vista neighborhood. Owner Danny DiGiampietro tells us the key to his success and how he manages to turn a pizza into a work of art.736 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147At the just-opened Stina, the Pizzeria title is just as much about the vibe as it is about the food on the menu. A portion of sales will benefit local non-profits. The walls are covered with conversation pieces and the bathroom is destined to become a selfie station.Stina Pizzeria| Website 1705 Snyder Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19145215-337-3455Chef/Owner Marc Mebus is a 20 year vegan and a lifelong pizza lover. He's also the chef behind vegan Blackbird Pizzerias but says everything about the pizzas at his new shop are completely different.108 S. 20th Street (20th & Ionic), Philadelphia, PA 19103215-398-5748Robert D'adamo is the third generation to run the restaurant which was originally owned by his grandparents.1734 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148215-463-9249Since they got aprons and chef hats at age three, these Lawrenceville twins have loved to cook. They started their own blog when they were nine and now have a cookbook called The Teen Kitchen. They shared some recipes with us from their blog and their new book.MAKES 4 TO 6 SERVINGSTo make the dressing, add the sesame oil, olive oil, water, miso, lime juice, honey, sesame seeds, and salt to a bowl. Stir vigorously until the miso is thoroughly blended in. Set aside. (You can make this dressing 2 days ahead, and the leftovers will keep for 2 more days.)To make the salad, toss the cabbage, carrots, sunflower seeds, avocado, mandarin oranges, cucumber, and cilantro together in a large bowl.Add 14 cup of the dressing to the salad and toss so everything is coated.Put 1 lettuce leaf on each plate, topping it with the salad. After plating the salad, sprinkle it lightly with salt and pepper.1. Put all ingredients into a blender or food processor.2. Blend and just like that you are ready to serve!3. Serve with tortilla chips, veggies, sliced apple or put on bread or pita as a sandwich spreadMAKES 12 WAFFLESPreheat the oven to 200F. Melt the butter and let it cool a bit.In a medium bowl, beat the eggs, sugar, and milk.In a separate bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, and salt. Add the mixture to the wet batter and mix in the melted butter.Grease a waffle iron. When it is hot, ladle 14 to 13 cup of batter into each waffle area. Close and cook for about 4 minutes each. Using a fork or tongs, carefully transfer the cooked waffles to a baking sheet and place in the warm oven until you're ready to serve them. Add a topping from the options below and serve.If you have leftovers, you can freeze your extra waffles. Just put them in a zip-top plastic bag after they have cooled down. They will keep in the freezer for up to a month. Pop them in the toaster or oven to reheat them.Manyunk Arts FestivalShelter Me