Dining on the Main Line at Rosalie, Blue Pearl Cafe and Autograph

By Timothy Walton
Three restaurants along Philadelphia's Main Line have added some exciting new dining options.

Rosalie is bringing authentic Italian cuisine to the historic Wayne Hotel offering rustic Italian soul food.

The Blue Pearl Cafe is offering organic and plant-based options for food and drink as the Juice Doctor expands his practice with a new brick and mortar location.

And Autograph Brasserie has added an outdoor dining area to accommodate guests as they re-open their restaurant during the pandemic.

Rosalie | Facebook | Instagram
139 E Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA

Blue Pearl Cafe | Facebook | Instagram

44 Rittenhouse Place, Ardmore, PA 19003
Autograph Brasserie | Facebook | Instagram
503 West Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087

Cocktail Class with Len Boris | More info and registration
Saturday, Nov. 14, 4-5:30 p.m.
