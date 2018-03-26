FYI PHILLY

Broadway Philly's 2018-19 season and the new PARX Casino

This week on FYI Philly, we hit the skies for the city's highest residential living, shop a brand-new store with a brand-new line and sample the new offerings after Parx casino's $50M expansion. Plus, we get a sneak peek at the new Broadway Philadelphia season. And a look at sausage-making the old-fashioned way at an Italian deli that's been around for decades.

EMBED More News Videos

This building has been around for decades but the penthouses are brand new.

City's Highest Living: Two Liberty Pencil Point Penthouses
The iconic Two Liberty now has penthouses in the pencil point of the tower. Melissa Magee takes us on a tour of the city's highest residential living.
The Residences at Two Liberty
30 S. 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
EMBED More News Videos

The Kimmel Center has just announced the lineup for next season's Broadway Philadelphia.

Broadway 2018-19 Season
The Kimmel Center has just announced the lineup for next season's Broadway Philadelphia. And, spoiler alert: Hamilton is coming!! Karen Rogers has the lineup.
Broadway Philadelphia (ticket sales not live until Friday)
EMBED More News Videos

Franklin Square is now open for another season.

Franklin Square Chinese Lantern Fest
Alicia Vitarelli previews the third annual Chinese Lantern Festival at Historic Franklin Square.
Chinese Lantern Festival (Nightly, May 1 - June 30; Closed May 17)
Franklin Square
200 N 6th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
EMBED More News Videos

Fans of 3000 BC Spa in Chestnut Hill will be happy to hear there's now a Center City outpost.

New Center City 3000 BC
Fans of 3000 BC Spa in Chestnut Hill will be happy to hear there's now a Center City outpost. But, as Karen Rogers shows us, it's not a spa; it's a beauty customization lab.
3000 BC Center City | Instagram
834 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia PA

EMBED More News Videos

Pandora has a new store and a whole new line to help you shine.

Pandora Shine
Pandora has a brand new store and a brand new line. Karen Rogers does a little shopping.
Pandora Oxford Valley Mall
2300 E. Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne, PA 19047
267-818-4222
EMBED More News Videos

We check out the new digs and eats at Parx Casino.

Parx Expansion
Parx Casino has just undergone a $50M expansion with new restaurants, a new event center and a new poker room. Melissa Magee takes the tour.
Parx Casino | Facebook
2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19020
1.888.LUV.PARX
Other locations
Parx Casino Xcite Center | Liberty Bell Gastropub | Oliveto

EMBED More News Videos

DeNofa's deli has been creating Italian specialties for more than four decades.

DeNofa's Deli
Alicia Vitarelli visits Angelina DeNofa, the matriarch behind 42 years of sausage making and sandwich creation in Northeast Philadelphia.
DeNofa's Italian Deli | Facebook
6946 Torresdale Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19135
Dish It Up -- Wednesday, March 28
Vie
600 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA
*Raises money for Women Against Abuse; Melissa Magee is the mistress of ceremonies
EMBED More News Videos

We have some recipes from our friends at Alessi Foods so you can cook at home.

Alessi Foods
Just in time for Easter, our friends at Alessi Foods have some recipes for the holiday.
In the Kitchen with Alessi
EMBED More News Videos

Shelter Me: Morris Animal Refuge. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on March 24, 2018.

Shelter Me: Morris Animal Rescue Charity Rescue Story
It's a Shelter Success story! Matt O'Donnell has the story of Cherry, a dog whose appearance on Shelter Me helped her find her forever home.
Morris Animal Refuge |Facebook
1242 Lombard St., Philadelphia, PA 19147
----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodFYI Philly
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FYI PHILLY
WATCH: 2018 Atlantic City Air Show Preview | FYI Philly
2018 Best of Philly | FYI Philly
Ford Go Further presents: Things to do at Musikfest in between shows
Watch FYI Philly: A final summer checklist of things to do and places to eat
Hot dog bonanza and pies of all shapes and sizes | FYI Philly
More FYI Philly
FOOD & DRINK
Games, grub and drinks: Your guide to Atlantic City's 3 newest businesses
WATCH: 2018 Atlantic City Air Show Preview | FYI Philly
3 new places to savor Indian fare in Philly
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Jet Wine Bar's Hummus
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns next week
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News