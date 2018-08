EMBED >More News Videos This building has been around for decades but the penthouses are brand new.

City's Highest Living: Two Liberty Pencil Point Penthouses

Broadway 2018-19 Season

Franklin Square Chinese Lantern Fest

New Center City 3000 BC

Pandora Shine

Parx Expansion

DeNofa's Deli

Alessi Foods

Shelter Me: Morris Animal Rescue Charity Rescue Story

This week on FYI Philly, we hit the skies for the city's highest residential living, shop a brand-new store with a brand-new line and sample the new offerings after Parx casino's $50M expansion. Plus, we get a sneak peek at the new Broadway Philadelphia season. And a look at sausage-making the old-fashioned way at an Italian deli that's been around for decades.The iconic Two Liberty now has penthouses in the pencil point of the tower. Melissa Magee takes us on a tour of the city's highest residential living.30 S. 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102The Kimmel Center has just announced the lineup for next season's Broadway Philadelphia. And, spoiler alert: Hamilton is coming!! Karen Rogers has the lineup.(ticket sales not live until Friday)Alicia Vitarelli previews the third annual Chinese Lantern Festival at Historic Franklin Square.(Nightly, May 1 - June 30; Closed May 17)200 N 6th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106Fans of 3000 BC Spa in Chestnut Hill will be happy to hear there's now a Center City outpost. But, as Karen Rogers shows us, it's not a spa; it's a beauty customization lab.834 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia PAPandora has a brand new store and a brand new line. Karen Rogers does a little shopping.2300 E. Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne, PA 19047267-818-4222Parx Casino has just undergone a $50M expansion with new restaurants, a new event center and a new poker room. Melissa Magee takes the tour.2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 190201.888.LUV.PARXAlicia Vitarelli visits Angelina DeNofa, the matriarch behind 42 years of sausage making and sandwich creation in Northeast Philadelphia.6946 Torresdale Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19135 Dish It Up -- Wednesday, March 28600 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA*Raises money for Women Against Abuse; Melissa Magee is the mistress of ceremoniesJust in time for Easter, our friends at Alessi Foods have some recipes for the holiday.It's a Shelter Success story! Matt O'Donnell has the story of Cherry, a dog whose appearance on Shelter Me helped her find her forever home.1242 Lombard St., Philadelphia, PA 19147