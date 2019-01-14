FYI PHILLY

Alessi's recipes for gameday

Gina Gannon went In The Kitchen with our friends at Alessi for so fun game day recipes.

Alessi in the Kitchen
Gina Gannon goes In The Kitchen with registered dietitian Meredith McGrath from Redner's and ingredients from Alessi foods for some fun recipes you can make for entertaining. You can also enter for a chance to win a $100 gift card to Redner's Markets
In the Kitchen with Alessi | Enter to win $100 Redner's gift card
