Melano Nutrition is on a mission to heal with sweets packed with hidden nutrients

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
Diane Melano is the founder of Melano Nutrition. She credits her diet combined with medicine for her miraculous recovery from debilitating multiple sclerosis symptoms. Now, she's on a mission to help others with sweets packed with hidden nutrients.

She developed a brain bread for a patient with Parkinson's, Lemon Lyme bars for a woman with Lyme Disease, a gooey cookie for a little girl with cancer and marshmallows for an autistic boy. The sweets are a delicious way to sneak in your daily veggies.

Melano Nutrition | Facebook | Instagram
