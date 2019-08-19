The Best of Philly for Food and Drink!

FYI Philly

Every year, the 'food team' over at Philadelphia Magazine is out and about - trying new restaurants, bars, and bites! It's a tough job, but they get to do it... and the results all come together in this much-anticipated list!

Best New BYOB

Sarvida|Website
300 E Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
267-273-1234

Best Suburban Restaurant
Andiario|Website
106 W Gay St, West Chester, PA 19380
484-887-0919

Best Neighborhood Restaurant
Cry Baby Pasta|Website

627 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
267-534-3076

Best Outdoor Dining
Harper's Garden|Website
31 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-886-8552

Best Millennial-Bait Restaurant
Blume|Website
1500 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

267-761-5582

Best Takeout Shop
Angelo's|Website
736 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(no phone)

Best Rooftop Bar
Irwin's|Website
800 Mifflin St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-693-6206
