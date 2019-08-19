The Best of Philly for Food and Drink!

Every year, the 'food team' over at Philadelphia Magazine is out and about - trying new restaurants, bars, and bites! It's a tough job, but they get to do it... and the results all come together in this much-anticipated list!
Best New BYOB
Sarvida|Website
300 E Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
267-273-1234
Best Suburban Restaurant
Andiario|Website
106 W Gay St, West Chester, PA 19380
484-887-0919
Best Neighborhood Restaurant
Cry Baby Pasta|Website
627 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
267-534-3076
Best Outdoor Dining
Harper's Garden|Website
31 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-886-8552
Best Millennial-Bait Restaurant
Blume|Website
1500 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
267-761-5582
Best Takeout Shop
Angelo's|Website
736 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(no phone)
Best Rooftop Bar
Irwin's|Website
800 Mifflin St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-693-6206
