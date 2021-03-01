Sequoya & Jaylin's BBQ Sauce is spicing up grocery shelves, recipes around the city

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When single mother Josette Adams turned to cooking as a way to provide for her young children, Sequoya & Jaylin's Barbecue Sauce became a labor of love.Her son, Jaylin, was born with cerebral palsy and needed care around the clock, so she had to leave her job in the banking industry.She started making and selling cakes, dinner platters, and her homemade barbecue sauce to make ends meet.Sadly, Jaylin passed away before the age of 3, but his image -- along with that of his sister Sequoya -- continues to grace the label of the sauce.Adams now has the sauce on Walmart.com, and Jeff Brown's Shoprites are featuring the sauce in his stores' meat departments around the city: Fox Street, Cheltenham Mall, 52nd & Parkside, 24th & Oregon, and coming soon to Island Ave. and Roxborough.267-283-6404