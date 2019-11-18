Food & Drink

Townsend, Cotoletta find new homes in the city

By Timothy Walton
Two city favorites have moved their restaurant location.

Townsend Wentz has taken his flagship eatery Townsend from East Passyunk to 2121 Walnut Street, while Beth Amadio moved her Belmont Hills space Cotoletta to Fitler Square. Both are still serving their top-of-the-line menu with a new backdrop and they told us why they moved.

Next time you're looking for a new old favorite, one of these spots could fit the bill.

Townsend | Facebook | Instagram
2121 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Cotoletta Fitler Square | Facebook | Instagram
2227 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
