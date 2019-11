Townsend, Cotoletta find new homes in the city

Two city favorites have moved their restaurant location.Townsend Wentz has taken his flagship eatery Townsend from East Passyunk to 2121 Walnut Street, while Beth Amadio moved her Belmont Hills space Cotoletta to Fitler Square. Both are still serving their top-of-the-line menu with a new backdrop and they told us why they moved.Next time you're looking for a new old favorite, one of these spots could fit the bill.2121 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 191032227 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103