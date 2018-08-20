FYI Philly airs Saturdays at 7 p.m. and encores Sundays at midnight.
Atlantic City Air Show overview
The Atlantic City Air Show is Wednesday, August 22. The preview day is Tuesday, the 21st. It is the 16th annual Thunder Over the Boardwalk. Here's a look at what's on tap this year.
Atlantic City Air Show
Free over the beaches and boards in Atlantic City
Wednesday, Aug. 22, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Tuesday, Aug 21, rehearsal day
208 Airshow | Airshow lineup | Facebook
Philly Mag's Things You Must Do in Atlantic City
Atlantic City is experiencing an amazing rebirth. Philadelphia Magazine's Senior Reporter Victor Fiorillo shares his guide for new things in Atlantic City you really should know about.
Guide to A.C.
The Biergarten Atlantic City
2701 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J.
609-207-7322
Starcade | Facebook
801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
609-772-0442
The Wheel at Steel Pier | Facebook
1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Chelsea Beach Bar | Facebook
Atlantic City, N.J. 08401
212-542-0999
Made In Philly: Storybook Land
Storybook Land in Egg Harbor Township is a place where families have been making memories since 1955. Karen Rogers takes us on a tour.
Storybook Land | Facebook
6415 E Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
Atlantic City Restaurant Roundup
You may think of Atlantic City as a place to gamble, but the city has a thriving restaurant scene.
Los Amigos | Facebook
1926 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Martorano's at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City | Facebook
777 Harrah's Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Guy Fieri's Chophouse at Bally's AC | Facebook
1900 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Gallagher's Steak House | Facebook
1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Okatshe at the Tropicana | Facebook
2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Girasole Ristorante | Facebook
3108 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Best of Philly Distillery: Little Water
We visit Atlantic City's first legal distillery and Philly Mag is dubbing it the best.
Little Water Distillery
807 Baltic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ, 08401
609-344-7867
AC's Casino Rebirth
Atlantic City's casinos are reinventing themselves. We check out some new and some reimagined.
Hard Rock | Facebook
1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
609-449-1000
Ocean Resort | Facebook
500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
866-506-2326
Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa | Facebook
1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
609-317-1000
Borgata 15th Birthday Celebration
The Event Center just earned Philadelphia Magazine' Best of Philly award for best way to see big acts up close.
Chelsea Tower at Tropicana
Tropicana Atlantic City has renovated the Chelsea Tower, adding a pool, restaurant, bar and the perfect vantage point for The Tropicana's weekly Saturday night fireworks over the boardwalk show.
The Chelsea | Facebook
111 S Chelsea Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Salty Sea Shop
Meet an accountant turned shop owner who sells artisan-only, unique items at the shore in Brigantine.
Salty Sea Studios | Facebook
1214 W. Brigantine Avenue, Brigantine, N.J. 08203
609-264-5926
FYI Loves the Arts: Photo Pop Philly
Philadelphia has its first pop up art gallery. Karen Rogers explores the Philly-themed space made for social media sharing.
Photo Pop Philly | Facebook | Instagram photos
1315 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Shelter Me: Inmate Dog Training Program
In this week's Shelter Me, Tamala Edwards explores a dog training program that helps the animals, veterans and inmates.
