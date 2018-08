EMBED >More News Videos It's time for the 16th annual Thunder Over The Boardwalk.

Atlantic City Air Show overview

EMBED >More News Videos There's plenty to see and do in AC. Here's a list of new ideas.

Philly Mag's Things You Must Do in Atlantic City

EMBED >More News Videos If you have little ones to entertain, you might consider Storybook Land....a place where families have been making memories since 1955

Made In Philly: Storybook Land

EMBED >More News Videos We roundup some great choices for Atlantic City restaurants.

Atlantic City Restaurant Roundup

EMBED >More News Videos The Little Water Distillery is making some big noise and not just in Atlantic City.

Best of Philly Distillery: Little Water

EMBED >More News Videos A.C. is not just surviving, the city is experiencing a thriving rebirth.

AC's Casino Rebirth

EMBED >More News Videos The Tropicana has just added the Chelsea Tower.

Chelsea Tower at Tropicana

EMBED >More News Videos If you want to do a little shopping, head to the Salty Sea Shop in Brigantine

Salty Sea Shop

EMBED >More News Videos Photo Pop Philly is Philly's first interactive pop-up art exhibit. Karen Rogers reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on August 12, 2018.

FYI Loves the Arts: Photo Pop Philly

EMBED >More News Videos Shelter Me: One Love Animal Rescue. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on August 18, 2018.

Shelter Me: Inmate Dog Training Program

Thunder Over the Boardwalk is roaring back and we've got the ultimate must-do's around A.C from a retro arcade to a restaurant roundup and new bars shaking things up on the beach and boards. We also visit a place that's been making memories since 1955.FYI Philly airs Saturdays at 7 p.m. and encores Sundays at midnight.The Atlantic City Air Show is Wednesday, August 22. The preview day is Tuesday, the 21st. It is the 16th annual Thunder Over the Boardwalk. Here's a look at what's on tap this year.Free over the beaches and boards in Atlantic CityWednesday, Aug. 22, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Tuesday, Aug 21, rehearsal dayAtlantic City is experiencing an amazing rebirth. Philadelphia Magazine's Senior Reporter Victor Fiorillo shares his guide for new things in Atlantic City you really should know about.2701 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J.609-207-7322801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401609-772-04421000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401Atlantic City, N.J. 08401212-542-0999Storybook Land in Egg Harbor Township is a place where families have been making memories since 1955. Karen Rogers takes us on a tour.6415 E Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234You may think of Atlantic City as a place to gamble, but the city has a thriving restaurant scene.1926 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401777 Harrah's Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 084011900 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 084011133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 084012831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 084013108 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401We visit Atlantic City's first legal distillery and Philly Mag is dubbing it the best.807 Baltic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ, 08401609-344-7867Atlantic City's casinos are reinventing themselves. We check out some new and some reimagined.1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401609-449-1000500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401866-506-23261 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ 08401609-317-1000The Event Center just earned Philadelphia Magazine' Best of Philly award for best way to see big acts up close.Tropicana Atlantic City has renovated the Chelsea Tower, adding a pool, restaurant, bar and the perfect vantage point for The Tropicana's weekly Saturday night fireworks over the boardwalk show.111 S Chelsea Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401Meet an accountant turned shop owner who sells artisan-only, unique items at the shore in Brigantine.1214 W. Brigantine Avenue, Brigantine, N.J. 08203609-264-5926Philadelphia has its first pop up art gallery. Karen Rogers explores the Philly-themed space made for social media sharing.1315 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107In this week's Shelter Me, Tamala Edwards explores a dog training program that helps the animals, veterans and inmates.----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.