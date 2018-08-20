FYI PHILLY

2018 Atlantic City Air Show Preview

EMBED </>More Videos

FYI Philly's 2018 Atlantic City Air Show Preview (1 of 8)

Guy Fieri's Chophouse, Los Amigos and four more great dining options in AC

We roundup some great choices for Atlantic City restaurants.

Thunder Over the Boardwalk is roaring back and we've got the ultimate must-do's around A.C from a retro arcade to a restaurant roundup and new bars shaking things up on the beach and boards. We also visit a place that's been making memories since 1955.

FYI Philly airs Saturdays at 7 p.m. and encores Sundays at midnight.
EMBED More News Videos

It's time for the 16th annual Thunder Over The Boardwalk.

Atlantic City Air Show overview
The Atlantic City Air Show is Wednesday, August 22. The preview day is Tuesday, the 21st. It is the 16th annual Thunder Over the Boardwalk. Here's a look at what's on tap this year.
Atlantic City Air Show
Free over the beaches and boards in Atlantic City
Wednesday, Aug. 22, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Tuesday, Aug 21, rehearsal day
208 Airshow | Airshow lineup | Facebook
EMBED More News Videos

There's plenty to see and do in AC. Here's a list of new ideas.

Philly Mag's Things You Must Do in Atlantic City
Atlantic City is experiencing an amazing rebirth. Philadelphia Magazine's Senior Reporter Victor Fiorillo shares his guide for new things in Atlantic City you really should know about.
Guide to A.C.

The Biergarten Atlantic City

2701 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J.
609-207-7322

Starcade | Facebook
801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
609-772-0442

The Wheel at Steel Pier | Facebook
1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Chelsea Beach Bar | Facebook
Atlantic City, N.J. 08401
212-542-0999
EMBED More News Videos

If you have little ones to entertain, you might consider Storybook Land....a place where families have been making memories since 1955

Made In Philly: Storybook Land
Storybook Land in Egg Harbor Township is a place where families have been making memories since 1955. Karen Rogers takes us on a tour.

Storybook Land | Facebook
6415 E Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
EMBED More News Videos

We roundup some great choices for Atlantic City restaurants.

Atlantic City Restaurant Roundup
You may think of Atlantic City as a place to gamble, but the city has a thriving restaurant scene.

Los Amigos | Facebook
1926 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Martorano's at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City | Facebook
777 Harrah's Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Guy Fieri's Chophouse at Bally's AC | Facebook
1900 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Gallagher's Steak House | Facebook
1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Okatshe at the Tropicana | Facebook
2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Girasole Ristorante | Facebook
3108 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
EMBED More News Videos

The Little Water Distillery is making some big noise and not just in Atlantic City.

Best of Philly Distillery: Little Water
We visit Atlantic City's first legal distillery and Philly Mag is dubbing it the best.

Little Water Distillery
807 Baltic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ, 08401
609-344-7867
EMBED More News Videos

A.C. is not just surviving, the city is experiencing a thriving rebirth.

AC's Casino Rebirth
Atlantic City's casinos are reinventing themselves. We check out some new and some reimagined.

Hard Rock | Facebook
1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
609-449-1000

Ocean Resort | Facebook
500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
866-506-2326

Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa | Facebook
1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
609-317-1000

Borgata 15th Birthday Celebration
The Event Center just earned Philadelphia Magazine' Best of Philly award for best way to see big acts up close.
EMBED More News Videos

The Tropicana has just added the Chelsea Tower.

Chelsea Tower at Tropicana
Tropicana Atlantic City has renovated the Chelsea Tower, adding a pool, restaurant, bar and the perfect vantage point for The Tropicana's weekly Saturday night fireworks over the boardwalk show.

The Chelsea | Facebook
111 S Chelsea Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
EMBED More News Videos

If you want to do a little shopping, head to the Salty Sea Shop in Brigantine

Salty Sea Shop
Meet an accountant turned shop owner who sells artisan-only, unique items at the shore in Brigantine.

Salty Sea Studios | Facebook
1214 W. Brigantine Avenue, Brigantine, N.J. 08203
609-264-5926
EMBED More News Videos

Photo Pop Philly is Philly's first interactive pop-up art exhibit. Karen Rogers reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on August 12, 2018.

FYI Loves the Arts: Photo Pop Philly
Philadelphia has its first pop up art gallery. Karen Rogers explores the Philly-themed space made for social media sharing.

Photo Pop Philly | Facebook | Instagram photos
1315 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
EMBED More News Videos

Shelter Me: One Love Animal Rescue. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on August 18, 2018.

Shelter Me: Inmate Dog Training Program
In this week's Shelter Me, Tamala Edwards explores a dog training program that helps the animals, veterans and inmates.
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodFYI Phillyfyi barsAtlantic City
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FYI PHILLY
2018 Best of Philly | FYI Philly
Ford Go Further presents: Things to do at Musikfest in between shows
Watch FYI Philly: A final summer checklist of things to do and places to eat
Hot dog bonanza and pies of all shapes and sizes | FYI Philly
More FYI Philly
FOOD & DRINK
Lunch time: What to pack for your kids during the school year
The 3 best gluten-free eateries in Philadelphia
New restaurant The Palace of Indian debuts in Passyunk Square
Free pretzel to celebrate Philly Pretzel Factory's 20th anniversary
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police officer injured in Tacony
Suspect arrested for gunpoint sex assault in East Mount Airy
FedEx truck rolls over after crash in Chester Co.
Woman killed by alligator while walking dog near golf course
Friend says she was the last to see Shanann Watts alive
Clinic: Delaware pony was 'sexually molested' in barn
Victim killed in Newark, Delaware crash identified
14-year-old boy, man shot in North Philadelphia
Show More
Junkyard fire in Frankford impacts SEPTA, Amtrak service
Man jumps from window to escape intruders in NE Philadelphia
2 firefighters injured battling Camden Co. fire
Pope on sex abuse: "We showed no care for the little ones"
IndyCar's Wickens injured in violent Pocono crash
More News