We round up some hearty bowls, savor a new brand of cheese on the block, and share some top chef recipes you can make in just six minutes. Plus, we found some new ways to recover from your workouts and what might be the coolest way to find your winter Zen.
Soup Season
Looking for a delicious way to take the chill out of a cold winter day? Melissa Magee rounds up five restaurants serving up soup that will warm you to the bone.
Oyster House Fish Chowder | Facebook
1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-567-7683
Good Dog Bar Shellfish Stew | Facebook
224 S 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-985-9600
Southgate Korean Braised Beef Stew (March 2-10) | Facebook
1801 Lombard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
215-560-8443
Bud & Marilyn's Matzo Ball Soup | Facebook
1234 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-546-2220
Fond Classic French Onion Soup | Facebook
1537 South 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-551-5000
Abundantly Good Cheese
There's a new brand of cheese on the block. It's handcrafted by family farmers in Lancaster County-the product of a creative partnership that's helping the farmers, local retailers and our neighbors in need.
Philabundance Abundantly Good Food Line | Facebook | Di Bruno Bros.
You can find Abundantly Good Products at all 5 Di Bruno Bros. locations and online
The Franklin
834 Chestnut Street
267-519-3115
The Comcast Center
1701 JFK Boulevard
215-531-5666
Rittenhouse Square
1730 Chestnut Street
215-665-9220
Italian Market
930 S. 9th Street
215-922-2876
Ardmore Farmer's Market
120 Coulter Avenue, Ardmore, PA
484-416-3311
6-Minute Meals
Hungry Pigeon's Potato Latke
Hungry Pigeon was just named No. 2 on Philadelphia Magazine's List of 50 Best Restaurants in 2019. Alicia Vitarelli got in the kitchen with the chef who shared one of his award-worthy recipes that you can make at home in just six minutes.
The Meal:
Hungry Pigeon Chef/Owner Scott Schroeder's Potato latkes with salmon lox and horseradish creme fraiche. Click here for full recipe.
Hungry Pigeon | Facebook
743 S 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-278-2736
Makin ' it in Philly: Philly's Original Craft Breweries
Philadelphia has become one of the top craft beer cities in the country. For a little history lesson, Melissa Magee rounds up some of the pioneers in the move-ment...and they remain trendsetters in the city's brewing scene.
Dock Street Brewing Co. | Facebook
701 South 50th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
215-726-2337
Yards Brewing Co. | Facebook
500 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
215-525-0175
Philadelphia Brewing Co. | Facebook
2440 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA, 19125
215-427-2739
Victory Brewing Co. | Facebook
Three locations
3127 Lower Valley Road, Parkesburg, PA 19365
484-718-5080
420 Acorn Lane, Downingtown, PA 19335
610-873-0881
650 West Cypress Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348
484-730-1870
Iron Hill Brewing Co. | Facebook
1150 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
267-507-7365
Workout Recovery
For many people, the New Year is the time you vow to get fit....quick, which may leave your body feeling a little beaten up. Ali Gorman rounded up some workout recovery options with a little assist from Melissa Magee.
NormaTec Compression Therapy
The Zone inside Life Time Athletic
40 E. Montgomery Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003
484-393-7100
Float Therapy at Float Therapy and Wellness Spa
Deptford
1450 Clements Bridge Road, Woodbury, NJ 08096
856-202-8000
Cross Keys
611 Cross Keys Road, Sicklerville, NJ 08081
856-875-1111
MELT Method at Lumos Bar and Yoga | Facebook
2001 Green Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19130
215-787-0700
Greenhouse Yoga
Feeling the winter blues? The Fairmount Park Conservancy is offering greenhouse yoga and each class is like a little tropical escape. And when the weather turns warm, the classes move outside by the reflecting pool. Classes are $15 for non-members but if you become a member, you can take the classes for free and participate in more than 50 free events in the park throughout the year from hikes to summer garden tours. Higher membership levels include discounts to park attractions like Philadelphia Zoo.
Greenhouse Yoga | Facebook
Fairmount Park Horticulture Center
100 N. Horticulture Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19131
6 Minute Meal: V Street_Spicy Noodles
Want a quick and healthy meal? Philadelphia renowned Vegan Chef Rich Landau shows Alicia one of his favorite recipes-a meal you can make at home in just six minutes.
The Meal: Chef Rich Landau's spicy cold noodles topped with warm grilled mushrooms. Recipe: Cold noodles
V Street | Facebook
126 S 19th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-687-2137
FYI Loves the Arts: Carole King, PAFA, PCMS
When the weather turns cold, we look for fun things to do inside. Karen Rogers has a roundup of cultural options-whether you like music, art or Broadway musicals.
Philadelphia Chamber Music Society: Peter Serkin, piano
Jan. 18 at 7:30pm
The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, Perelman Theater
300 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
The Arts in Philly | Twitter | Show tickets
Broadway Philadelphia: Beautiful, the Carole King Musical | Buy tickets
Jan. 8-20
Academy of Music
240 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts: Rina Banerjee: Make Me a Summary of the World | Buy tickets
118-128 N Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Shelter Me
Paws, The Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society is celebrating the New Year by reflecting on 2018 successes and the hopes of finally making Philadelphia a no-kill city.
Paws Adoption Center
100 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
