On this episode of FYI Philly, Tis the season for soups.We round up some hearty bowls, savor a new brand of cheese on the block, and share some top chef recipes you can make in just six minutes. Plus, we found some new ways to recover from your workouts and what might be the coolest way to find your winter Zen.Looking for a delicious way to take the chill out of a cold winter day? Melissa Magee rounds up five restaurants serving up soup that will warm you to the bone.1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102215-567-7683224 S 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102215-985-96001801 Lombard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146215-560-84431234 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107215-546-22201537 South 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147215-551-5000There's a new brand of cheese on the block. It's handcrafted by family farmers in Lancaster County-the product of a creative partnership that's helping the farmers, local retailers and our neighbors in need.You can find Abundantly Good Products at all 5 Di Bruno Bros. locations and online834 Chestnut Street267-519-31151701 JFK Boulevard215-531-56661730 Chestnut Street215-665-9220930 S. 9th Street215-922-2876120 Coulter Avenue, Ardmore, PA484-416-3311Hungry Pigeon's Potato LatkeHungry Pigeon was just named No. 2 on Philadelphia Magazine's List of 50 Best Restaurants in 2019. Alicia Vitarelli got in the kitchen with the chef who shared one of his award-worthy recipes that you can make at home in just six minutes.Hungry Pigeon Chef/Owner Scott Schroeder's Potato latkes with salmon lox and horseradish creme fraiche. Click here for full recipe 743 S 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147215-278-2736Philadelphia has become one of the top craft beer cities in the country. For a little history lesson, Melissa Magee rounds up some of the pioneers in the move-ment...and they remain trendsetters in the city's brewing scene.701 South 50th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143215-726-2337500 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123215-525-01752440 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA, 19125215-427-27393127 Lower Valley Road, Parkesburg, PA 19365484-718-5080420 Acorn Lane, Downingtown, PA 19335610-873-0881650 West Cypress Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348484-730-18701150 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107267-507-7365For many people, the New Year is the time you vow to get fit....quick, which may leave your body feeling a little beaten up. Ali Gorman rounded up some workout recovery options with a little assist from Melissa Magee.40 E. Montgomery Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003484-393-71001450 Clements Bridge Road, Woodbury, NJ 08096856-202-8000611 Cross Keys Road, Sicklerville, NJ 08081856-875-11112001 Green Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19130215-787-0700Feeling the winter blues? The Fairmount Park Conservancy is offering greenhouse yoga and each class is like a little tropical escape. And when the weather turns warm, the classes move outside by the reflecting pool. Classes are $15 for non-members but if you become a member, you can take the classes for free and participate in more than 50 free events in the park throughout the year from hikes to summer garden tours. Higher membership levels include discounts to park attractions like Philadelphia Zoo.Fairmount Park Horticulture Center100 N. Horticulture Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19131Want a quick and healthy meal? Philadelphia renowned Vegan Chef Rich Landau shows Alicia one of his favorite recipes-a meal you can make at home in just six minutes.Chef Rich Landau's spicy cold noodles topped with warm grilled mushrooms.126 S 19th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103267-687-2137When the weather turns cold, we look for fun things to do inside. Karen Rogers has a roundup of cultural options-whether you like music, art or Broadway musicals.Philadelphia Chamber Music Society: Peter Serkin, pianoJan. 18 at 7:30pm300 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102Jan. 8-20240 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102118-128 N Broad StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19102Paws, The Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society is celebrating the New Year by reflecting on 2018 successes and the hopes of finally making Philadelphia a no-kill city.100 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.