Water Ice is THE Philadelphia Summer Go-To Dessert

Whether you call it, water or "wooder" ice, it's the go-to summer treat in the Philly streets. We check out six spots making the City of Brotherly Love a little sweeter.1337 W Oregon Ave, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19148610-789-7677701 Christian St, Philadelphia, PA 19147215-925-69555901 Belfield Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19144215-849-7965264 S 60th St, Philadelphia, PA 19143215-410-6513Various Locations