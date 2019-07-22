Whether you call it, water or "wooder" ice, it's the go-to summer treat in the Philly streets. We check out six spots making the City of Brotherly Love a little sweeter.
Pop's Homemade Water Ice | Facebook
1337 W Oregon Ave, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19148
610-789-7677
John's Water Ice | Facebook
701 Christian St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-925-6955
Tranzilli's Real Italian Water Ice | Facebook
5901 Belfield Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19144
215-849-7965
Siddiq's Real Fruit Water Ice | Facebook
264 S 60th St, Philadelphia, PA 19143
215-410-6513
D'Emilio's Old World Ice Treats | Facebook
Various Locations
Water Ice is THE Philadelphia Summer Go-To Dessert
